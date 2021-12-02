Leamington technology company will track and monitor thousands of pieces of medical equipment for the NHS

Jim Vithanage (CWLEP Growth Hub), Tom Screen (Everyware) and Annette MacDougall (Everyware)

A Leamington technology company is to implement a programme that can track and monitor thousands of pieces of medical equipment which are required by the NHS to assist patients across the UK.

Everyware Ltd, which is based at the Chandos Business Centre in Warwick Street, has been helping businesses in the UK and Europe to digitally track and remotely monitor critical or high-value products since 2015.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, after receiving a grant from uxplore, the business is working with the NHS on a pilot scheme to add sensors to equipment including 24/7 syringe drivers for pain relief for patients on the move who are receiving cancer treatment.

Uxplore is a project delivered by Coventry University, in conjunction with the wider CU group, in partnership with the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP) Growth Hub and the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce.

It is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund.

The programme aims to provide a range of digital connectivity support for businesses in Coventry and Warwickshire with fewer than 250 employees, to pilot new products, services and business models by harnessing broadband, WiFi, 4G and 5G connectivity.

Annette MacDougall, managing director of Everyware, said the company wanted to pilot their existing technology further by using 5G to track select pieces of medical equipment in the community to support patient care.

This medical equipment is often on loan to other hospitals across the UK every day, making it important to record and assign where each item is located.

She said: “It’s actually a game changer for us to be able to pilot our existing technology using 5G that will digitally track medical equipment used to support patients by attaching a specially-designed sensor to the medical devices which are being transported to all corners of the UK.

“The sensors will deliver the data to the healthcare provider quicker and more efficiently via 5G, so there are enhanced benefits for the patient and the NHS trust.

“Working with uxplore, we have been able to demonstrate that using 5G capabilities is important on many levels, particularly for fixed assets indoors or mobile assets outdoors.

“We currently do this using 2G, 3G or 4G but extending it to 5G totally transforms our offering to the healthcare market, because often this equipment is needed to reach patients as quickly as possible. 5G gives us quicker access to high volumes of data indoors and outdoors for the assets we are digitally tracking and monitoring.

“Quite often, these medical devices can get lost and there is high demand, so we’re excited to be doing this because it has not been done before. Not only will it, most importantly, benefit patients, it will also help the NHS to track and monitor its equipment digitally.”

Jim Vithanage, uxplore Project Account Manager at the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP) Growth Hub, said Everyware’s innovative digital technology idea would prove the capability and capacity which 5G has to offer.

He added: “As Everyware has demonstrated, uxplore is perfect for SMEs looking to develop their innovative ideas using 5G and digital connectivity as they can apply for the match-funded grants that are available.

“As well as grants, the part-ERDF funded project also offers the opportunity to join a two-day workshop, to learn more about digital connectivity technologies, such as 5G, and how they can be used in your business. Businesses less than a year old can also receive technical and entrepreneurial mentoring and support from uxplore’s experienced team.

“We are delighted to be working closely with Coventry University to help deliver the uxplore project to Coventry and Warwickshire businesses.

“Here at the Growth Hub, we offer SMEs help and information to access support from a vast range of schemes and programmes; of which uxplore is one. I would strongly encourage businesses to get involved with the uxplore project, as it is a fantastic opportunity to explore the capabilities of digital connectivity within your business.”

The uxplore project runs until June 2023.