Leamington town centre properties rented to Timpson and Turkish barbers are up for auction
Two fully-let commercial properties on the same street in Leamington town centre are coming up for sale in an auction.
One of these is at 55 Warwick Street, rented out to the Turkish Barbers Club for £28,000 a year, and this will have an offers-above £395,000 guide price in property expert Bond Wolfe’s livestreamed auction from 9am on Thursday December 14.
The second property is the Grade II-listed building at 59A Warwick Street, rented to the shoe and watch repairs chain Timpson for £15,250 a year, and this will have a guide price of offers-above £180,000.
James Mattin, managing director and auctioneer at Bond Wolfe, said that while they were separate lots, the two properties were close to each other and within Leamington’s primary retail area.
He said: “These freehold retail investment properties are situated on the popular retailing pitch of Warwick Street, right in the heart of the town centre.
“Leamington provides an attractive retail environment, comprising Regency and Victorian architecture set along wide, boulevard-style streets.
“The town boasts a wide range of major national retailers as well as high-end boutique-style retailers and strong independent provision for both fashion and speciality shopping.
“Notable nearby occupiers to both properties include Café Nero, Esquires, Green King, Oliver Bonas, Oxfam, and Tesco.”
The 15-year lease to the Turkish Barbers Club runs to November 2031, with no break clauses, although there is a rent review in November 2026.
The ten-year lease to Timpsons, a successful brand that was established back in 1865, runs to February 2028 with no break clauses.