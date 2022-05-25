Leamington's 'spaniel guru' wins national award for second year in a row

Independent dog trainer and behaviour advisor, Hannah Antrobus owner of Pawsitively Pawsome Pups, has been named best in specialist dog training services in Central England by internationally recognised awards, Prestige.

A Leamington dog trainer who started a new service to specifically help spaniels has won the same award for the second year in a row.

Hannah Antrobus, owner of Pawsitively Pawsome Pups, has been named 'best in specialist dog training services' in Central England by internationally-recognised awards, Prestige.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hannah scooped the title due to her services offered to spaniel and spaniel mix owners through her first in its kind spaniel specific online training membership, the spaniel inner circle, which now has 150 members from across the world.

Submitted photo

The win is her second in a row, coming just 12 months after being crowned Best in Online Pet Training Services in Central England by Prestige.

She founded Pawsitively Pawsome in 2017 and has since worked with dogs and their owners locally in Warwickshire, nationally and internationally in person but also via video call. In June 2021 she launched the spaniel inner circle after noticing a need for spaniel specific dog trainers across the globe and having a huge influx of spaniel and spaniel mix enquiries.

Hannah said: “To be recognised for this award, less than 12 months after starting the spaniel inner circle is incredible.

“I felt completely overwhelmed with enquiries and without cloning myself I didn’t know how else I could help others. That’s when I had a lightbulb moment and came up with the idea of the spaniel inner circle.

“I created the Inner-circle because it’s a way for me to give help to spaniel owners fast and share my knowledge and experience.”

Prestige Awards celebrate the businesses and individuals who consistently offer products and services to people. The judges praised Hannah for her efforts to ensure she always has the most up to date training techniques, and her unique, personal and transformational approach to dog training.

Hannah, who owns two cocker spaniels, has been dubbed ‘the spaniel guru’ by some of her clients, and works with spaniels and spaniel mixes across the world, from Switzerland to Australia, via the spaniel inner circle.

Hannah added: “My own experience of being a spaniel owner drove me to specialising in spaniels, I know how it feels to wish your dog had an off-switch, but once you understand the breed and work with the right training techniques a calm, well-behaved spaniel is possible!

“It is such an honour to have won and I couldn’t have done it without the people who support me in the spaniel inner circle, I love to help them with their spaniel breeds.”

As part of the spaniel inner circle, Hannah offers two monthly live sessions, which members can rewatch anytime, as well as keeping in touch with a drop in Q and A session and access to Hannah immediately through a community page where members can ask her questions.

She added: “I want to help people understand their dogs so they can teach them to calm down, relax, and they can enjoy stress free walks again together so that their dogs can be part of all family activities.”