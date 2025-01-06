Lean Workshop kickstarts Rugby company's £650,000 factory improvement drive

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A precision engineering specialist has completed a £650,000 investment drive to help it boost efficiency and create a new final inspection department.

Technoset Ltd, which employs 27 people at its factory in Rugby, took learnings from a Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme lean workshop to create a more streamlined process flow and a world class production and inspection cell.

Two Star SL 10 sliding head lathes headline the recent installs, with two new Mitutoyo Crysta-Apex Coordinate Measuring Machines providing greater control and traceability for customers involved in motorsport, aerospace and consumer electronics.

“We are always looking at ways where we can improve our manufacturing performance and being able to discuss and learn about different best practice approaches at the lean workshop was really useful,” commented Adam Land, who recently took over as Managing Director of Technoset.

(l-r) Michelle Connor (Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme), Adam Land (Technoset), Cllr Martin Watson (Warwickshire County Council) and Cllr Louise Robinson (Rugby Borough Council)

“It crystalised our thinking and gave us the confidence to continue with our £650,000 investment drive throughout the last twelve months, which introduced two new CNC sliding head lathes into the production department and a completely new inspection facility, not to mention a general rejig of the factory floor.”

He continued: “A host of new projects. supporting new sectors such as hydrogen, green energy, communications and high performance automotive, have already kicked off and there are lots of future new opportunities in the pipeline.”

Technoset Ltd, which is part of the Techno Group, is renowned for manufacturing high-precision components, including turned parts from 0.4mm to 66mm and milled components up to 800mm by 400mm. It works with a wide range of common and more exotic materials, ranging from brass, copper and general engineering steels to inconel and titanium.

Over the last few years, the company has continued to build on its strong presence in aerospace, as well as diversifying into supplying customers in medical and telecommunications and the emerging spaces of green energy and hydrogen.

Despite tough market conditions, Technoset Ltd has posted £3m in annual sales, with new additional capacity and recently installed production and inspection capabilities helping to support exciting growth over the coming years.

Michelle Connor, Programme Manager for the Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme (WMGP), commented: “This is a fantastic example of the difference we can make to manufacturers, working with Adam and the management team to identify potential barriers to growth and then giving them access to support that helps them overcome the challenges.

“The Lean Workshop was a real ‘Eureka’ moment and provided the opportunity to take a step away from day-to-day pressures and look at improvement projects that make a real difference. “Investment in the factory reorganisation and new capital equipment will safeguard existing contracts and give it the platform to attack new markets.”

The Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme, which is delivered by Oxford Innovation Advice, has already supported over 140 local companies to unlock barriers to growth through one-on-one coaching, consultancy, workshops & webinars and signposting to other local schemes.

Backed by funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), the specialist support is available until March 2025 and, encouragingly, there is still scope to assist more manufacturing firms across North Warwickshire, Nuneaton & Bedworth, Rugby, Stratford-upon-Avon and Warwick.

Cllr Louise Robinson, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for growth, investment, digital and communications, concluded: “It’s great to see how Technoset Ltd is innovating, collaborating, and leveraging the support available to ensure it keeps pace with change and continues to meet customer needs.

“Rugby has a strong manufacturing heritage, and this company is part of that and will ensure we have effective local supply chains to feed other businesses into the future.”