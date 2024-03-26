Lego team help students build on creative career options at Rugby school
Students at a Rugby school have been building on career options thanks to Lego Group.
A representative from the Lego Group delivered a careers workshop at Harris this week.
The school’s Careers Champions built workplaces of the future which encouraged conversations about pathways and the future of work.
Lego is a creative method that can enable people to explore their options, focus on their skills and strengths, build team working skills and more.
Workplaces created included a boat for conducting Marine Biology research out a sea, restaurants run by robots and offices with mental health spaces.
The activity led to discussions about the impact of AI, their own plans and prioritising mental health in the workplace.
Anna Wilson, Careers Adviser said “We have a great team of Careers Champions at Harris whose enthusiasm and dedication provide feedback on our careers programme and help at events and activities.