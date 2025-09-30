Lesters Logistics’ £500,000 pivot to a 3PL specialist delivers 40 per cent rise in turnover

More than £500,000 has been invested by Nuneaton-based Lesters Logistics over the last twelve months as part of its transition from a traditional transport and warehouse operator to a full-service third-party logistics (3PL) provider.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company now offers customers nationwide access to ‘stock and serve’, ‘pick and pack’ and full scale storage and distribution services - an approach that is already paying off with new jobs created and turnover up 40%.

New contracts with clients in retail, FMCG and manufacturing have been behind the expansion, including a major homeware brand choosing Lesters to handle its entire UK fulfilment operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With even more ambitious growth plans in place, the business is also currently looking at a second site in Staffordshire, with the focus being on a modern warehouse space measuring between 30,000 and 60,000 sq ft.

Reiss Newport, MD of Lesters Logistics

“This transformational pivot means we’re no longer just moving products, we’re actually managing our customers’ supply chains end-to-end, delivering tailored solutions that reduce cost, increase efficiency and add real value,” explained Reiss Newport, Director of Lesters Logistics.

“What sets us apart from our competitors is our flexibility and our ability to scale quickly around the needs of our customer, whether that’s ecommerce fulfilment, retail distribution or bespoke packaging integration through our sister company, Lesters Packaging.”

He continued: “This move has been backed by £500,000 of investment in warehouse automation and upgrades. There has also been money ploughed into developing our team, systems and the client experience, ensuring dealing with us is as seamless and efficient as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lesters Logistics was born in 2019 after SL Packaging & Transport was bought and successfully turned around by Lesters.

Its central location at the heart of the UK’s motorway network makes it an ideal third-party logistics partner for a multitude of clients every year, with its capabilities now featuring value added services like kitting, labelling and returns handling.

Reiss went on to add: “Most of our growth is coming from businesses that have outgrown their current fulfilment partners, or are looking to consolidate multiple services under one roof.

“Ecommerce has been a huge driver, but we’re also seeing strong traction in B2B logistics, where reliability and scalability are key.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He concluded: “The ambition is to become one of the Midlands’ leading independent 3PL providers. We’re planning further expansion across our fleet, technology and warehousing, so if anyone has a suitable modern space in Staffordshire come and talk to us!”

For further information, please visit www.lesterslogistics.co.uk