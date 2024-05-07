Let the games begin! Community rallies to help fund new home for Rugby business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular gaming lounge has a new home thanks to the generosity of people in Rugby.

The Scrum will reopen to customers at the end of this week in its new and permanent home at 25 Sheep Street.

Owner Matt Hughs said his town centre business had to close due to flooding issues.

The Scrum's new home in Sheep Street.

Matt launched a Crowdfunding campaign to cover some of the costs of the move and was overwhelmed with the response from the community.

Matt said: “I am so grateful to everyone who has contributed to the Crowdfunder over the last few weeks.

"Against a backdrop of the fast-increasing costs of living, I have been touched by how many people have given so much in support of a local business like mine.

“I started The Scrum as a gaming venue, community hub and mental health check-in place and it’s grown from there. I can’t wait to see the shop filled with more happy gamers, young and old, playing their favourite board and card games."

Volunteers helped Matt pack up the contents and move to new premises.

Nearly 30 volunteers helped move the contents from the old location, also in Sheep Street.

Matt went on: “This further show of support ensured that everything was moved across in under an hour and work could begin getting the new premises ready.”

The business, which remains a first for Rugby, will continue to host a range of popular gaming evenings from Dungeons and Dragons to Yu-Gi-Oh!, Pokemon TCG and Star Wars Unlimited, as well as providing a wide range of cards and gaming peripherals.

It also an official tournament store for Yu-Gi-Oh and an official Pokémon league store, which will continue from the new location.

Matt is grateful to everyone who has supported his business.

“Together, we have created something quite special and I look forward to seeing that grow over the coming years,” Matt added.

The Crowdfunder, which has raised nearly £2,000, will remain open until lunchtime tomorrow (Wednesday, May 8) and anyone wishing to donate can do so by visiting: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/relocate-the-scrum