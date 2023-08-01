Gamers of all ages have fun and make friends at The Scrum

Rugby’s independent dedicated tabletop gaming lounge is taking the town by storm.

Matt Hughes opened The Scrum, in Sheep Street, to give the gamers of Rugby somewhere to meet, chat and enjoy their passion.

Popular gaming events from Dungeons & Dragons to Yu-Gi-Oh! are held at the venue.

Family fun at The Scrum.

Saturdays are saved for Pokemon – whatever your age.

“Last weekend’s Pokemon event was so busy, we had to borrow more chairs!”

The ever-expanding board game library is a hit with visitors. There’s also weekly tournaments, drinks and snacks available.

Matt added: “The shop is about making friends and socialising above all else with no computer games or screens.”

Fun at The Scrum.

He said the venue is LGBTQ+ friendly and it now has a music licence.

“We have Purple Fox Alchemy doing pop up Indian food and cocktails on Saturday, August 12,” he said.

If Dungeons & Dragons is your thing, head to The Scrum on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Matt said: “It’s always a great night. We even order in pizzas from Stone Love in Rugby.

"We want people to know it’s a warm and friendly place where people can come and make friends and have fun.

"I want to help uplift the people of Rugby. I’ve got lots of exciting plans for the future...watch this space.”

The business supports Rugby Autism Network. Matt has a personal interest in mental health.