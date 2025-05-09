'Let us continue to build a future filled with kindness and courage': Hillmorton VE Day celebrations

The event was organised and sponsored by local branches of the Royal British Legion and St John the Baptist Church who put on a memorable celebration of music, played by members of the Brass Band of Central England and a service of remembrance, led by the Rev Helen Merrigan.

The Lamp of Peace, the light from which, represents the ultimate sacrifice made by brave men and women, was placed by Anne Carpenter, from the Blind Veterans Association, accompanied by the mayor.

Kathryn Lawrence, Chair of the Hillmorton Branch of the Royal British Legion, addressed the crowd, saying; “We must remember that although victory in Europe had been declared, the war continued in the Far East. In August we will be commemorating the ending of the world war, and we will be remembering those who were still fighting and those who were in POWs camps.”

The service ended with the singing of the final hymn, Guide me O thou great redeemer, and an invitation to continue the celebrations in the Hillmorton Ex-Serviceman’s Club where an evening of entertainment had been planned.

Rugby Mayor, Simon Ward said: “Today we remember VE Day as a moment in history, a day that reminds us of the power, unity and resilience.

"As we honour the bravery and sacrifices of the past, we also celebrate the peace and freedoms we enjoy today.

"Let us continue to build a future filled with kindness and courage.”

1 . VE Day 2025 Gathering for the service. Photo: Patrick Joyce.

2 . VE Day 2025 Lynette Wild plays The Last Post. Photo: Patrick Joyce

3 . VE Day 2025 Anne Carpenter, accompanied by the mayor who had placed the 'lamp of peace'. Photo: Patrick Joyce

4 . VE Day 2025 The Revd Helen Merrigan delivers a service of remembrance. Photo: Patrick Joyce