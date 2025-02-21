'Let’s celebrate Jamie's memory by enjoying the things he loved most': Your invite to Rugby ball

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A charity ball is taking place in Rugby to celebrate the life of a popular teenager who lost his life aged just 18.

The Mayor’s Charity Ball is on Saturday, March 29, in aid of Our Jay Foundation.

Funds will be raised in honour of Jamie Rees, who suffered an unexplained cardiac arrest in January 2022.

Jamie’s mum, Naomi, set up the OurJay Foundation after the death of her son to help provide and install accessible defibrillators to communities.

Guests are invited to get dressed up in blue for the evening, which takes place at The Benn Hall in Rugby.

Rugby Mayor Simon Ward said: “Blue was Jamie’s favourite colour. He loved The Killers so our tribute band will fill the air with his favourite music.

"There will also be pizza – his favourite food – on the menu.”

Ball-goers will be treated to entertainment from Killeaz, Jessie May, Thea Watson, Emily Burns, Big Family and DJ Rob Facer.

“Let’s celebrate his memory by wearing blue and enjoying the things he loved most,” Cllr Ward added.

"I want to make sure it’s a special evening for Jamie’s mum, Naomi, and her family celebrating Jamie’s legacy and everything that they do for Rugby and beyond through the Our Jay Foundation.”

Doors open at 7pm. There’s also sponsorship opportunities for local businesses.Tickets are £60 per person or £500 for a table of ten.

The evening includes an auction in support of Our Jay Foundation. To book, email [email protected]