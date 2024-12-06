'Let's give them a magical Christmas': Rugby recruitment staff spread festive cheer

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 6th Dec 2024, 13:25 BST
Updated 6th Dec 2024, 13:25 BST
Kind staff at a Rugby recruitment business want to make Christmas brighter for hospital patients.

The team at The Recruitment Group are collecting gifts for adults and children who will be spending the festive period at University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire.

Manager Lily Grossman said: “They deserve to have a wonderful Christmas the same as everyone, so let’s make their Christmas.”

They need items like toiletries, games, toys and slippers. Donations can be dropped off at their office – 47-48 Chapel Street, Rugby, CV21 3EB, or telephone to arrange collection on: (01788) 541601.

