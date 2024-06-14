Let's hear it for the girls: Awards for inspirational women from Rugby

More than 400 people gathered at the Dallas Burston Polo Club in Southam for the glittering ceremony.

It was hosted by Kirsty Leahy and former X-Factor finalist Jordan Williams.

Operating in a very competitive field, Louise Adkins, of Share Haulage in Clifton, impressed the judges with her business skills, her community engagement and her self-motivation, to win the Business Woman of the Year award.

On collecting her breath after collecting her award, she said: “I feel so humbled to have been chosen as Business Woman of the Year.

"To be nominated was a great achievement but to go on and win was phenomenal.”

Louise has developed the business for the past 22 years, in which time it has been awarded the prestigious FORS Silver Operator status.

Louise added: “It’s sometimes hard to believe in yourself and recognise your own achievements and effort, but to win an award for them is one of the greatest moments in my career.

"I want to continue to try and inspire the next generation of women to believe in themselves and strive for greatness. Thank you to Ladies First for an incredible evening, and congratulations to all the nominees and winners.”

"I want to use this award to help me inspire the next generation of women to believe in themselves.

“Thank you to Ladies First and congratulations to to all the nominees, especially my fellow Rugbeian and friends, Naomi Issit and Jaide Martin.”

Naomi Issit is the founder and driving force behind the phenomenal success of OurJay Foundation, a charity she set up locally to provide lifesaving defibrillators which is now recognised nationwide.

And Jaide Martin, of Jaide’s Stage School was a worthy finalist in the Business section. She is based at Rugby college where she has devoted her life to providing education in the performance arts to people of all ages.

Wolvey charity champion Naomi received the Achieves For Charity award.

Following her son Jamie’s death aged just 18, Naomi has dedicated the last four years of her life to the charity, installing nearly 150 life-saving defibrillators across Warwickshire and Coventry.

She has achieved huge national awareness with her campaigning and it’s her ambition to have defibrillators installed on every street corner in the country.

Naomi said: “This award wasn’t for me, it was for Jamie and for OurJay.

“Jamie is our hero and inspiration, he should just be here.

“The amazing team who support me, deserve this award so much. Our trustees, supporters, sparkies, volunteers and most of all, our family and friends.

“Jamie would be so proud of you all and I know he’s watching every single one of you.”

The evening, which included an auction and raffle, also raised £7,700 for The Giles Trust Brain Tumour Fund, established in 2015 by former England cricketer Ashley Giles MBE and his wife Stine, who was diagnosed with three brain tumours over 12

years. The charity raises funds for research, pioneering equipment and support for patients.

More details of the night’s winners to follow soon.

