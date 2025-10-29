Let's talk about menopause: Inspiring females share knowledge and tips at women's wellness event in Rugby
Hayley Cleaver, who runs Repose Reflexology in Rugby, said her second wellness session will focus on menopause.
It takes place on Sunday, November 16, from 1pm – 4pm, and features Anna Gough, wife of England cricket legend Darren Gough.
Anna started her journey as a breathwork and cold-water therapist and has expanded her practice as a Holosomatic Bodywork Therapist — a holistic approach to healing that integrates bodywork, movement, breathwork, and somatic practices.
Menopause specialist Hannah Parsons will talk about empowering women through strength training and expert Lisa Alford, who was thrown into menopause after being diagnosed with breast cancer, will also be sharing her skills and knowledge.
It takes place at The Hideout in Little Church Street, Rugby. Tickets are £14 and include a welcome drink. Profits will go to Rugby mum Leanne Thomas who has been battling breast cancer and is raising money for additional life-saving treatments. Visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/womans-wellness-event-tickets...