LGBTQ+ community hold vigil for murdered transgender schoolgirl Brianna Ghey in Rugby

Weekend event also commemorates first coming out of an MP in the UK

People in Rugby are invited to take part in a vigil for murdered transgender schoolgirl Brianna Ghey this weekend.

Tomorrow’s (Saturday) event is also being held to commemorate the first public ‘coming out’ of an MP in the UK.

It’s being held from noon – 2pm on Rugby Town Hall steps and will also feature speeches from the Chair of Warwickshire Pride, the Rt Hon Lord Smith, the leader of the council, and local members of the community.

A tribute to 16-year-old transgender teen, Brianna Ghey, who was stabbed to death. Photo by NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images)

The event is being held by Warwickshire Pride which is Warwickshire's largest LGBTQ+ charity.

Jack Liepa, Warwickshire Pride Trustee, said: “This event happened in Rugby outside the town hall and we're seeking to recreate the moment somewhat, with the now-Lord Smith set to be in attendance.

