'Life can change in one phone call': Award nomination for Rugby mum with terminal cancer

A Rugby mum with terminal cancer has helped raise £126,000 to help other people with the disease.

Tracie Mills said she is ‘humbled’ after being nominated in the ‘Fundraiser’ category of BBC CWR’s Make A Difference Awards.

She said: “My dream five years ago was to give something back and raise £1,000 to replace a chemotherapy chair at the Arden Centre in Coventry. Somehow, it snowballed.

"I just want to keep giving back.”

Tracie said she wants to make the most of her precious time.

“I’m sure you’re aware of the desperate need for the Enhertu decision to be overturned by the powers that be,” she went on.

"This life-extending drug is vital and worthy. This drug is a life-changer for the future of many thousands of breast cancer patients; yes, it could be you in the future and the current palliative mestastic breast cancer patients who just want more time. That's me.”

Tracie praised Breast Cancer Now for getting behind the campaign along with The Loose Women panel for using their platform and voices.

She said: “The loss to me of the powerhouses that will always be Bowelbabe Deborah James and CoppaFeel!’s Kris Hallenga are the women who will continue to inspire me every day to keep going and never give up. Please, check your boobs and check your poo.”

Tracie paid tribute to her wife ‘Chelle’, who she said deserves an award for her love and support.

"She never fails to make me laugh and support me every single day,” she said.

“Making a difference to the future of cancer patients and families around Rugby, Warwickshire and Coventry is all that matters to me.”

“Make memories every day; buy the top and handbag, matching shoes for some. Be kind. Life can change in one phone call or one hour. Make every day count, make a difference.

“We are all just guiding each other home and will meet on the other side of the stars.”