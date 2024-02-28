Life-saving community defibrillator is emergency ready at another school in Rugby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A life-saving community defibrillator has been installed at another school in Rugby thanks to the OurJay Foundation.

The equipment, outside Bilton School’s sports hall, was officially unveiled by Jamie Rees’ mother on Friday.

Jamie, 18, died in hospital after suffering an unexplained cardiac arrest.

Naomi with Ranjit Samra, executive principal of the academy trust, Our Jay supporters and students with the new life-saving equipment.

Naomi said: “I hope Rugby becomes known for being the most heart safe town in honour of Jamie, who is a hero.”