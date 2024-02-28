Register
Life-saving community defibrillator is emergency ready at another school in Rugby

“Jamie is a hero”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 28th Feb 2024, 17:03 GMT
A life-saving community defibrillator has been installed at another school in Rugby thanks to the OurJay Foundation.

The equipment, outside Bilton School’s sports hall, was officially unveiled by Jamie Rees’ mother on Friday.

Jamie, 18, died in hospital after suffering an unexplained cardiac arrest.

Naomi with Ranjit Samra, executive principal of the academy trust, Our Jay supporters and students with the new life-saving equipment.

Naomi said: “I hope Rugby becomes known for being the most heart safe town in honour of Jamie, who is a hero.”

Ranjit Samra, CEO of Stowe Valley Multi Academy Trust, said he hopes the equipment will bring peace of mind to staff, students and parents.

