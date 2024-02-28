Life-saving community defibrillator is emergency ready at another school in Rugby
“Jamie is a hero”
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A life-saving community defibrillator has been installed at another school in Rugby thanks to the OurJay Foundation.
The equipment, outside Bilton School’s sports hall, was officially unveiled by Jamie Rees’ mother on Friday.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jamie, 18, died in hospital after suffering an unexplained cardiac arrest.
Naomi said: “I hope Rugby becomes known for being the most heart safe town in honour of Jamie, who is a hero.”
Ranjit Samra, CEO of Stowe Valley Multi Academy Trust, said he hopes the equipment will bring peace of mind to staff, students and parents.