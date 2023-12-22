Life-saving machine is ready to serve Hillmorton community thanks to volunteers' fundraising

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A life-saving machine is ready to serve the Hillmorton community thanks to a successful fundraising project.

The Hillmorton Volunteer Lock Keepers, along with the unwavering support of the locks, residents and businesses, are pleased to launch the public access defibrillator.

The project was conceived with the goal of improving the survival rate following a sudden cardiac arrest.

This life-saving device is now in service, ready to serve our community in times of cardiac emergencies.

A bleed control kit is also at the site.

The volunteers would like to thank Prova Investments, Bromwich Hardy, Utility Mapping, Top Marks Electrical, Warwickshire Fire Service and the Our Jay Foundation for their kind guidance and advice.

Taryn Marriot, Lead Volunteer with the Canal & River Trust said: “It’s a fantastic achievement for our amazing volunteer lock keepers and I would also like to thank them for their hard work over the course of the year.”