Light up, light up! Families will line streets of Rugby for magical festive parade

Families in Rugby are invited to get into the festive spirit at the town’s annual lantern procession.

It takes place on Saturday, December 9, starting from St Andrew’s Church at 5.30pm.

A samba band will bring the music for the short walk around the town centre, before returning to the church for hot chocolate and Christmas carols.

A library picture of the samba band. Picture: Pat Joyce.

Rugby First Business Manager Linda Lowne said: “We would love as many people – individuals, businesses or groups such as Brownies, Beavers, Rainbows, or schools – to join the procession as well as make lanterns prior to the event.

“If anyone is interested in getting involved, please get in touch and we can provide you with your free lantern making kit. You can also just make and bring your own lantern.

“The parade is a perfect opportunity to bring together Rugby’s communities and share the magic of Christmas, as well as shine a positive light on our town centre and encourage people to shop local and support their town centre.”

A lantern making workshop will take place in St Andrew’s Church between 2pm and 4.30pm on the day. Hot chocolate, mulled wine and festive treats will also be available from the church café. Other workshops, in various town centre locations, will also be taking take place on the day and prior to the event.