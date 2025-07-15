Light up, light up! Get involved with Diwali celebrations in Rugby

Rugby town will come alive with sound and colour in October for the town’s annual Diwali celebrations.

The free open-air community event will include music, dance, food, stalls, festive lighting, family entertainment and a lantern parade.

Taking place on Sunday, October 12, the event is organised by Rugby Indian Communities with support from Rugby First, Rugby Borough Council and event management company Unlimited Communications.

Activities will run from 1pm to 7pm and take place in Market Place, High Street, Sheep Street and the Asda car park (in front of the Swan Centre).

Diwali is the five-day Festival of Lights, celebrated by millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Jains across the world. It is a festival of new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness, and for some also coincides with harvest and New Year celebrations.

The festival always falls sometime between October and November, but the exact date varies each year as the Hindu calendar is based on the moon.

Cllr Ish Mistry, who is one of the organisers of the event and Deputy Leader of Rugby Borough Council, said: “Diwali is an extremely important annual celebration for the Indian community, and I am so pleased it will be returning to the town centre again.

"This year we are really keen to involve other communities from across the borough in this important celebration, so if you are interested in having a stall, joining the procession, making some lanterns or being part of the music and dance programme please get in touch.”

Linda Lowne, Rugby First Business Director, said: “Rugby has an incredibly diverse community and an event like this brings people to together. It also generates significant footfall and provides a boost to the town centre economy, so you can have some fun while also supporting local businesses.”

If you are interested in being part of the celebrations, want to have a stall or run a special promotion, get in touch with [email protected], or for further

information on the festival visit www.rugbyfirst.org or follow the socials.