Light up, light up! Hundreds turn out for festive lantern parade in Rugby

More than 300 people, some carrying torches and handmade lanterns, joined Rugby’s annual Christmas Lantern Procession, as they set off from St Andrew’s Church to march around the town on Saturday.

Wrapped up warmly for the seasonal weather, they were led by the noisy drum beat of Sambassadors of Groove, a colourful samba percussion band from Leamington.To counteract the winter chill and to add to the festive spirit, St Andrew’s opened its café to serve hot chocolate and mulled wine, along with a selection of festive treats. There was also music, carols and children’s attractions inside the church.Linda Lowne, Rugby First Business Manager, said: “The parade proved to be a perfect opportunity to bring lots of people together in the town centre.