Tea at Rainbows on The Green is selling off crockery

A cosy tea shop in Bilton is pouring its last cups and serving its final sweet treats on Friday.

But the wedding showroom at Tea at Rainbows on The Green is relocating.

A notice said: “We thank you all for your custom and support over the last few years.”

The shop will close at the end of the week.

Colourful crockery from the shop is being sold after the final day (Friday).

Pop in to see what’s left or email [email protected] to reserve items.