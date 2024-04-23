Live on 'hair': Rugby boxer reveals head-turning makeover after appearing on This Morning show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A boxer from Rugby has revealed his brand new look after having a makeover on ITV’s This Morning.

Viewers were left astounded by the transformation of Jordan March, who revealed that his hairline started thinning out when he was around 17-years-old.

Now 31, the sales worker had looked into various treatments to improve his hair loss.

Competition winner Jordan (second from left) reveals new look with Rob Wood and This Morning presenters Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard.

“I won a competition to get my hair done and ended up on a TV show I'd never even watched before,” said Jordan, who is in training for a fight in May.

Founder and Creative Director Rob Wood was behind the live non-invasive glue-on hair system reveal.

Established in 2020, Novo Cabelo is one of the UKs fastest growing hair system companies.

Jordan said: “As someone who is already relatively confident it’s made me feel amazing.

Before - Jordan was losing his hair. Picture: This Morning.

"It’s made me more confident than I already was and the thing I was most insecure about is no longer and insecurity.”

He said before the new hair was fitted, people would point out the obvious.

Jordan, who is a coach who loves the gym, said: “People would tell me I was losing my hair, which in itself is kind of odd. You wouldn't tell someone 'you have straight hair' or 'you have blonde hair', so why tell people 'you are losing your hair'?

"I do have a mirror. I don’t need people to feed my inner insecurities and make me self-conscious and sometimes uneasy in myself in many social situations.”

After - Jordan's brand new look.

Jordan says if you can change your life for the better, just go for it.

“Any lifestyle changes that will have a positive impact on your life you have to just do it,” he went on,

"If you want to change through modifications and cosmetics and it help elevate how you feel, always follow your feelings as long as you are only doing it for yourself and noone else. Don't get sucked into the negative world of chasing unrealistic standards that are set through media and wanting to fit in with trends through toxic cultures.”

Jordan said men’s mental health is often overlooked.

“I think this is partly because men aren't as open to talk if something is eating away at them through fear of not being taken seriously or judged because men are seen to have to be strong,” he added.