Live Oompah music, beer and German food at big Bavarian knees up in Dunchurch

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 20th Feb 2025
Updated 20th Feb 2025, 13:07 BST

A big Bavarian knees-up is taking place in Dunchurch – and you’re invited.

Oktoberfest is back in Dunchurch - in March – to raise money for cancer charities.

Rugby Cancer Ball features a live Oompah band, German food and of course, German beer.

It takes place at Dunchurch Village Hall on Friday, March 14, at 7.30pm.

Bavarian fun in Dunchurch. Picture: Getty Images.Bavarian fun in Dunchurch. Picture: Getty Images.
Bavarian fun in Dunchurch. Picture: Getty Images.

One of the organisers, Nick Jones, said: “Rugby Cancer Ball has been running for over 50 years.

"We used to have a ball every year and we have raised well over £150,000 for local cancer charities Myton Hospice, Arden house and the Teenage Cancer Trust.”

Last year’s event at Dunchurch Village Hall raised more than £3,000. “The philosophy is that if you get cancer in Rugby, you will be treated at one of these facilities,” Nick added. “We’re looking forward to a great night, so would advise people to get their tickets now.”

Tickets are £20. For more information, email [email protected]

