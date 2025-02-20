Live Oompah music, beer and German food at big Bavarian knees up in Dunchurch
Oktoberfest is back in Dunchurch - in March – to raise money for cancer charities.
Rugby Cancer Ball features a live Oompah band, German food and of course, German beer.
It takes place at Dunchurch Village Hall on Friday, March 14, at 7.30pm.
One of the organisers, Nick Jones, said: “Rugby Cancer Ball has been running for over 50 years.
"We used to have a ball every year and we have raised well over £150,000 for local cancer charities Myton Hospice, Arden house and the Teenage Cancer Trust.”
Last year’s event at Dunchurch Village Hall raised more than £3,000. “The philosophy is that if you get cancer in Rugby, you will be treated at one of these facilities,” Nick added. “We’re looking forward to a great night, so would advise people to get their tickets now.”
Tickets are £20. For more information, email [email protected]
