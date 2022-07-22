Lloyds Bank will be closing its branch in Lutterworth later this year.

In making the announcement, Lloyds have also confirmed that no job losses will result from the closure, which will take place on October 27..

South Leicestershire MP, Alberto Costa, has voiced his concern and is seeking an urgent meeting with the bank to discuss the reasoning for the branch’s closure and the options available for his constituents as the town will no longer have a bank open to local people.

Mr Costa said: “I am really disappointed to hear Lloyds’ announcement of their intention to close their Lutterworth branch in October.

"Unfortunately, if this closure does indeed go ahead then my constituents in Lutterworth will be left without a bank and the vitally important services that it offers not only to individual customers but to local businesses too.

"I hope to meet with Lloyds very soon to discuss their rationale behind this decision and to see what options they will be offering to my constituents who may not be able to travel elsewhere for banking services”.

Mr Costa added: “Unfortunately bank closures, especially in more rural areas, are becoming all too common, and this puts people who live in these areas, such as my constituents, in a particularly difficult position if they are unable to travel to different branch or indeed if they’re not able to use internet banking services.”