lN PICTURES: Thousands descend on village of Crick for weekend of music, fun and boats

Thousands of people descended on the village of Crick for a weekend of fun in the sun.

Crick Boat Show featured live music, free boat trips, children’s activities and fun fair and live music that kept the crowds dancing.

Organised by Waterways World in association with the Canal & River Trust and Crick Waterside and Marina, the event featured Ultimate Queen Tribute and Dr Feelgood.

Rugby musician Des Fraser performed with The Scutters.

He said: “It was a fantastic boat show.

"Speaking on behalf of The Scutters, we’d like to say thank you to the fantastic crowd in the music tent. We had the time of our lives. It was a great festival that was well organised.

Des added: “It was just fabulous.”

Twenty five canal boats were craned into Crick Marina, ahead of the Crick Boat Show, which included nearly 300 exhibitors.

We Will Rock You Crowds loved the Queen tribute.

Dr Feelgood Entertaining at the boat show.

Show winners Celebrating on board show winner 'Reginald'.

Happy bloggers Cheers! Thanks to Narrowboat Changing Pace for this happy picture.

