Local biz chance: Win free social media starter pack from Spaghetti Agency
What’s included in the prize?
The winner will receive a comprehensive package including:
- A full social media audit
- One month of tailored content creation
- Posts scheduled in Spaghetti’s preferred tool, Planable
- A professionally rewritten LinkedIn or Instagram bio
- A post ideas and hashtag cheat sheet
- A custom Canva template for ongoing use
“This is a real opportunity for one local business to access our full service, completely free of charge,” said Jo Ciriani, Co-Director of Spaghetti Agency. “It’s ideal for anyone who wants to test the waters and experience full social media support.”
Spaghetti Agency, based in Warwick, has built a reputation for making marketing fun and simple, helping businesses across the UK grow their online presence with confidence.
How to enter:
- Complete the short form: howdy.spaghettiagency.co.uk/social-media-giveaway/
The giveaway is open until 31st July 2025, and the winner will be announced in early August.