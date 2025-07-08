Local biz chance: Win free social media starter pack from Spaghetti Agency

The Spaghetti Agency team

Local marketing specialists Spaghetti Agency are offering one lucky business in Coventry & Warwickshire the chance to win a free Social Media Starter Pack, packed with strategy, content, and tools to elevate their online presence. The giveaway is designed to help local growing businesses improve their digital marketing without the upfront cost, giving them the opportunity to experience how professional social media support can drive awareness and engagement.

What’s included in the prize?

The winner will receive a comprehensive package including:

A full social media audit

One month of tailored content creation

Posts scheduled in Spaghetti’s preferred tool, Planable

A professionally rewritten LinkedIn or Instagram bio

A post ideas and hashtag cheat sheet

A custom Canva template for ongoing use

Social media giveaway from Spaghetti Agency

“This is a real opportunity for one local business to access our full service, completely free of charge,” said Jo Ciriani, Co-Director of Spaghetti Agency. “It’s ideal for anyone who wants to test the waters and experience full social media support.”

Spaghetti Agency, based in Warwick, has built a reputation for making marketing fun and simple, helping businesses across the UK grow their online presence with confidence.

How to enter:

Complete the short form: howdy.spaghettiagency.co.uk/social-media-giveaway/

The giveaway is open until 31st July 2025, and the winner will be announced in early August.