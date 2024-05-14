Local business leader goes the extra mile to raise awareness for Parkinson's

By Gemma LewisContributor
Published 14th May 2024, 16:11 BST
Barney Davis, Managing Director of Caremark Warwick, a leading provider in home care services, is gearing up for a gruelling five-hour Spinathon charity event next month to support Parkinson's disease awareness and fundraising efforts.

Taking place at The Warwickshire gym on Saturday 8th June, with 10 participants in total, the Spinathon isn’t just a fitness challenge; it’s a vital initiative to raise crucial funds and increase awareness about Parkinson’s disease, a cause deeply personal to Barney. His extensive experience in the home care sector, witnessing the significant effects of Parkinson’s on individuals and families, has driven him to contribute to this cause actively.

Barney commented: “I was compelled to participate in the Spinathon after learning about its support for Parkinson's UK at my local gym. This charity is not just close to my heart because my grandmother battled Parkinson's, but also because, through our daily interactions at Caremark, we encounter many customers grappling with this neuro-degenerative disorder. While we provide specialised training to our care assistants to help those affected, participating in this Spinathon is a personal step I’m taking to help further the search for a cure and enhance the quality of life for the Parkinson’s community.”

Parkinson’s disease primarily affects motor skills and can significantly reduce a person’s independence. The condition touches numerous lives within the community, often leading family members to become primary caregivers. Caremark’s dedicated care assistants also provide essential support and respite for families, helping manage the condition more positively to maintain independence and quality of life.

Barney Davis prepares for Spinathon fundraiserBarney Davis prepares for Spinathon fundraiser
Barney Davis prepares for Spinathon fundraiser

The community and supporters are encouraged to sponsor Barney in his Spinathon challenge. All proceeds will directly benefit Parkinson's research and community support initiatives. To sponsor Barney, please visit www.justgiving.com/page/barney-davis-1715090390446.

