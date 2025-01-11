Local business owner shortlisted for two national awards

Dr Hazel will be speaking at the Menopause in Aesthetics conference on health optimisation approach to menopause.

Dr Hazel Parkinson, owner of Dr Hazel Skin Solutions, has been shortlisted in The AlumierMD Award for Rising Star of the Year in the Aesthetics Awards 2025 and Best Menopause Patient Case Study and Best Menopause Doctor in the Menopause in Aesthetics Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Aesthetics Awards is the most prestigious and longest-standing awards ceremony in the UK medical aesthetics specialty. Winners will be announced at The Aesthetics Awards ceremony in London on March 15.

The inaugural Menopause in Aesthetics Award (MiA) will be held on February 7 in London. She is also a speaker at the MiA 2025 event, which brings together a world-class, multidisciplinary faculty to share the latest science, innovations, and clinical expertise, alongside 40 top exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge products and services in the field.Dr Hazel Parkinson is an Aesthetic Doctor and GP with specialist interest and extensive training in Dermatology and Women's Health, she offers non-surgical aesthetic treatments and skin care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her bespoke clinic is in a tranquil and relaxed home environment in the heart of Warwickshire’s countryside, just 5 minutes from Southam, 15 minutes from Leamington and Warwick, 20 minutes from Rugby and 25 minutes from Coventry.