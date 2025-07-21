Local business owners offered free business coaching sessions to unlock growth

Business owners across Warwickshire are being offered the chance to access free, one-to-one coaching with a leading local expert – in a move designed to boost local enterprise and help growing companies overcome their biggest challenges.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Riley, an award-winning business coach based in Leamington Spa, is gifting a limited number of free strategy sessions through his firm, Coaching 360, to support SMEs turning over more than £400,000 with at least five employees.

The initiative is aimed at business leaders who are ambitious about growth but find themselves stuck in the day-to-day, firefighting operational demands and lacking the time or clarity to focus on scaling up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are so many brilliant businesses in Warwickshire that are ready for their next phase of growth – they just don’t always know where to start,” said Kevin Riley.

Kevin Riley, Award-Winning Business Coach

“These coaching sessions are designed to give owners breathing space, focus, and practical ideas they can use straight away. It’s not about theory – it’s about impact.”

The free coaching offer is open to eligible businesses across Warwick, Leamington Spa, Stratford, Rugby, Nuneaton, Kenilworth and surrounding areas.

Those selected will receive a confidential 60-minute session with one of Coaching 360’s senior coaches, focused on strategy, leadership, systems, and the specific barriers holding their business back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Riley, who has coached hundreds of business owners in the region, previously built a multi-million-pound business himself before moving into coaching.

Free Business Coaching for Business Owners in Warwickshire

His approach combines real-world experience with proven frameworks to help owners lead with more confidence and less stress.

Businesses can check if they qualify for the free session by completing a quick two-minute online assessment at:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is the offer for?

SMEs based in Warwickshire and the West Midlands

Turning over £400,000+

Employing 5 or more staff

Wanting to grow but feeling stuck or time-poor

“We want to support the kind of business that has real potential – they’ve built something solid, but they’re hitting bottlenecks,” said Kevin.

“Sometimes just one powerful conversation can change the trajectory of a business.”

Business owners who qualify will receive tailored advice, clarity on their next steps, and the opportunity to explore longer-term coaching if it’s a fit – though there is no obligation or pressure to sign up.

The initiative is part of Coaching 360’s wider mission to make coaching more accessible to businesses that are ready to scale – and to show that real support doesn’t have to come with a price tag upfront.

Interested business owners can visit:

🔗 https://assessments.coaching-360.co.uk/gifted-business-coaching to apply