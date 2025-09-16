Local businessman shortlisted for National Business Leader of the Year Award

A Warwickshire business coach who offered free guidance to struggling businesses during the pandemic has now been shortlisted for one of the UK’s top honours — Business Leader of the Year at the Great British Business Awards 2025.

Kevin Riley, based at Pure Offices in Leamington Spa, is the founder of Coaching 360, where he works with hundreds of business owners across Leamington, Warwick, Coventry, Kenilworth and beyond, enabling them to grow profitable, sustainable businesses, even in the most challenging of times.

But what’s earned Kevin a national spotlight isn’t just business success. It’s how he’s enabled others to succeed, especially during tough trading periods like the pandemic and the current cost-of-living crisis.

"Being shortlisted for Business Leader of the Year is an honour," Kevin said.

"But for me, this isn’t just about recognition. It’s about the clients who’ve trusted me to walk alongside them through tough times and good. It’s about our team, who show up with integrity and energy every day. And it’s about showing that leadership isn’t about having all the answers - it’s about enabling others to thrive.”

From pandemic support to cost-of-living recovery for businesses

During the 2020 lockdowns, Kevin ran a series of free business webinars, offered one-to-one support to struggling business owners, and personally helped dozens of companies rethink their cash flow, team structures and sales approach.

He was later recognised with a National Community Impact Award for his efforts. Today, he still allocates time every month for entrepreneurs in Warwickshire to access free business coaching.

Business Leader Awards

In the last two years, he’s been a critical thinking partner for companies battling rising costs, shifting consumer behaviour, and team burnout. From restructuring leadership teams to streamlining operations and rebuilding confidence, Kevin’s clients say his impact has been transformational.

Upcoming Events & Community Impact

Despite his growing reputation with keynote speaking invitations in Ireland, the US, and South Africa, Kevin is still active in the local business scene, running free events and sales training for business owners and remains a passionate advocate for business as a force for good.

“The Midlands is full of businesses with potential – they just need the right strategy, structure and support to unlock it,” Kevin said. “I work with some incredible local business owners, and to see them grow, scale, hire locally, and thrive.”

Why this award matters

Kevin’s shortlisting for Business Leader of the Year recognises more than two decades of business experience. From growing a travel company to £20M turnover, to starting over, and dedicating his second act to making business better for others.

He’s supported over 300+ businesses through coaching, helped clients create new jobs, rebuild confidence, exit successfully, and even fall back in love with their business.

Winners of the Great British Business Awards will be announced on Friday 26th September at The Crowne Plaza in Marlow.

To find out more or register for Kevin’s upcoming events, visit: www.coaching360.co.uk