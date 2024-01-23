Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All employees of the home care company were invited to take part in an anonymous survey by independent employee engagement experts WorkBuzz. Home Instead Rugby is delighted to have received an impressive employee engagement score of 94, a rating that few companies achieve.

100% of care professionals said that they are proud to work for Home Instead Rugby, while 100% said that they see themselves working for Home Instead Rugby in 12 months’ time, even if another job with similar pay and benefits was available.

Those who receive the company’s care were also surveyed, leading to exceptionally high satisfaction scores. This includes 100% of clients saying that Home Instead Rugby has an excellent understanding of the clients care needs and 100% of clients saying that Home Instead Rugby takes an interest in them as a person.

The owner of Home Instead Rugby, Sarah Slater is calling for more people to come onboard and join the team who have praised the company for being a supportive employer. There are 20 care professional vacancies on offer for people who want to begin or further a career in care.

Sarah Slater says, “At Home Instead Rugby, we strive to deliver exceptional home care services, and to be recognised as a 5 star employer is such a great achievement. We understand how important it is to keep a happy and healthy workforce, and how this creates such a positive environment to our staff and clients in the community.”

Steven Frost, CEO at WorkBuzz, says: “I’m delighted to see Home Instead Rugby receive the WorkBuzz 5 Star Employer Award for 2023 – congratulations! The 5 Star programme is based on confidential employee feedback to identify organisations where employees are proud to work there, feel motivated to do their best work, and would recommend it as a great place to work – all signs of a great culture. The award demonstrates Home Instead’s commitment to creating an environment which improves their employees working lives and enables them to thrive.”