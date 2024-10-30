Local distillery wins new hotel business partnerships

Delta Hotel gin

A South Warwickshire distillery is celebrating a new partnership with two major local hospitality businesses.

Warwickshire Gin Company is producing white label gin for guests at Ashorne Hill learning and conference centre in Leamington as well as Delta Marriott Hotel in Warwick.

Owner Dave Blick said: “These white label projects give a unique element and deliver a very personal message to a business’s customers/guests.

“The RAF Royal Signals, Leamington Tennis Club, Leamington Polish Centre, Hansgrohe and Röhlig Logistics are also among a few of our completed projects. Customers can choose to add a variation of bottles or gift packaging with their own branding, we also offer a bespoke logistical solution to internal or external customers of the organisation.

“Bringing various projects to life for our customers is really great fun, promotes our distillery but also has great impact for the business/organisation which may be celebrating an anniversary, occasion or for brand awareness.”

Visitors to Ashorne Hill learning and conference centre, which offers over 40 meeting spaces set in 35 acres of grounds, are gifted 5cl miniature bottles of WGC’s Philosopher’s Daughter gin while Delta Marriott Hotel offers miniatures of the distillery’s signature Leamington On Parade gin.

Stuart Anderson, Executive Head Chef at Ashorne Hill, said: "The Warwickshire Gin Company helped bring The Taste of Ashorne Gin to life using botanicals from our estate. Dave and his team provided exceptional support throughout the development process, sharing their expertise to make the experience both enjoyable and seamless. We couldn't have asked for a better partner."

The four-star Delta Marriott Hotel also serves WGC’s award-winning Kingmaker Vodka behind its bar.

Jenny Heath, Director of Sales at Delta Hotels Marriott in Warwick, said: “Although our working relationship is quite new, the service I’ve received to date has been fantastic. We use the Warwickshire Gin Company for our corporate welcome gifts and also the Kingmaker Vodka and Gin in our aptly named Kingmaker Restaurant.”

The inspiration behind David’s drinks collection comes from a desire to capture a moment in history, developing flavours to fully represent the county’s own unique story and bringing the range of hand-crafted flavours to life.

As part of the continued chapter of growth for the ambitious entrepreneur, who established Warwickshire Gin Company in 2018, the new Lockhart’s mobile bar now also brings its range of drinks to private and public events. The huge 8x4m bar is designed to recreate the complete pub experience wherever it goes, including barrel tables and seating – a project that was supported by a council-backed duplex loan through Coventry and Warwickshire Reinvestment Trust.

The distillery also offers popular visitor experiences - Gin Tasting, Cocktails at The Distillery and their new Afternoon Gin & Tea plus a range of build-your-own branded gift bundles, including spirits, goblet, mixers and gin or rum-infused chocolates.