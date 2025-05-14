Local family-run firm selected as official maintenance partner for David Lloyd Rugby

David Lloyd Clubs in Rugby has appointed Custom Heat as their official maintenance partner. Pictured: Club Manager Paul Underwood alongside Custom Heat MD Lincoln Smith.

Family-run heating and plumbing specialists Custom Heat have been selected as the official maintenance partner for premium health club David Lloyd Rugby, following the club's search for local trade expertise.

The Rugby-based firm will now handle all maintenance requirements for the fitness facility, from emergency repairs to routine upkeep.

The collaboration comes after David Lloyd Rugby sought local tradespeople to assist with various maintenance requirements across their facilities. Custom Heat's professional approach during initial discussions led to them being selected as the club's exclusive maintenance partner.

Under the new agreement, Custom Heat will provide a dedicated number of service hours each month to handle all aspects of the club's maintenance needs, from emergency call-outs to routine upkeep, ensuring members can enjoy uninterrupted access to the club's premium facilities.

Lincoln Smith, Managing Director at Custom Heat, said: "We're delighted to have formed this partnership with David Lloyd Rugby. When we initially responded to their call for local tradespeople, we knew we could offer a level of service that would truly benefit their members. Our team has already successfully resolved several urgent maintenance issues, including an electrical fault affecting their coffee machines and blocked toilet facilities. This partnership reflects our commitment to providing responsive, high-quality service to prestigious local businesses."

Paul Underwood, Manager for David Lloyd in Rugby, said: "We're thrilled to welcome Custom Heat as our exclusive maintenance partner. Their professional approach and rapid response times have already made a significant difference to our operations. Our members expect the highest standards from every aspect of our club, and Custom Heat's expertise ensures our facilities remain in peak condition. This local partnership demonstrates our commitment to supporting quality businesses within the Rugby community."

David Lloyd Rugby will be featuring Custom Heat in an upcoming email newsletter to members and on their social media channels to introduce the new maintenance arrangement.