Local firm Stanair support Rugby based international women’s football star

A local business has given their backing to Rugby Town based England footballer Nicole Evans, a star of the England Women’s Beach Football team.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stanair Industrial Door Services, who are based at Grand Central Way in Rugby Town, are sponsoring Nicole for a second year running.

Beach football is a five-a-side version of the game, played on a sand pitch similar in size to a 5-a-side football pitch. Matches are made up of three twelve-minute periods. On paper it sounds simple; in practice, it is anything but.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ball does bounce, just in a very unpredictable way. Most of the game takes place in the air. Every shot, pass and jump happens from an unstable, shifting surface. A lot of traditional football techniques do not apply.

The England Women's Beach Football Team with Nicole Evans (end of front row.)

"When Nicole contacted us, we were immediately struck by her determination and how much she was giving to the sport." Simon Barnicoat, Sales Lead at Stanair, said. "She was not asking for the world, just the chance to keep playing. It was an easy decision to help."

Nicole’s story is one of skill, grit and determination. She plays for a national squad currently ranked fourth in the world, yet without a penny of official funding.

“Beach football can be very humbling” Nicole said. 'There are a few purpose-built sand training courts in England that we use when we can, including one in London. But that is still a two-and-a-half-hour drive for me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We use whatever sand spaces we can get. Sometimes that means volleyball courts or even local parks just to get extra touches on the ball.”

Nicole Evans

It was during one of those long journeys and training periods that Nicole put out a call for local support, reaching out to local businesses to help fund her season.

For Stanair, this partnership is not just about one player. It reflects their belief in supporting sport, community and people with potential.

"We have always believed in backing individuals and organisations who are working hard to move forward, often without the spotlight.” said William Smith, Managing Director at Stanair. “Nicole represents all of that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She is a local athlete competing on the world stage and doing so with very little outside support.” he said. “We are proud to help her continue doing what she does best. Supporting sport at this level is part of our wider commitment to helping people and communities grow stronger and Nicole is an excellent example of that in action."

Nicole first encountered beach football by chance. While coaching a youth team in California, she and her players entered a local beach tournament. The heat, the sand, the fast pace — it was unfamiliar, exhausting and hugely fun. She was hooked.

Fouls and four-second rules add technical pressure. Players can receive yellow and red cards just like in football; instead of being sent off for good, they serve a time-out before rejoining the match. The sport is fast, physically intense and tactically sharp.

Nicole explains that it took months to master the basics. "The first challenge is just lifting the ball out of the sand," she says. "You are always off balance and the ball behaves differently every time. It is a steep learning curve and you need patience."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is growing interest in a Women's Beach Soccer World Cup, possibly in 2026 or 2027. There are also early conversations about the sport being included in a future Olympic programme. While nothing is confirmed yet, the momentum is clear.

Nicole’s team currently completes multiple international tours each year, entirely self-funded. Some countries pay their players. In England, beach footballers play because they love the game.