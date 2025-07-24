Local insurance broker wins ‘Small Broker of the Year’ title at the British Insurance Awards 2025

Photo caption:- From left: James Godsall, Managing Director of Jukes Insurance Brokers (centre) with the awards hosts and the Small Broker of the Year trophy, at the British Industry Awards in the Royal Albert Hall.’

Jukes Insurance Brokers of Warwick has been named ‘Small Broker of the Year’ at the British Insurance Awards 2025. Held at the iconic Royal Albert Hall earlier this month, and hosted by comedian Katherine Ryan, these prestigious awards celebrate the very best of the UK insurance industry.

James Godsall, Managing Director of Jukes Insurance Brokers, commenting on the award, said: “This is an incredibly proud moment for us. To win Small Broker of the Year is a reminder that, even in a market where price often takes centre stage, being local, independent, and customer-focused still makes a difference.”

“Our size has never held us back because it is our strength. We’re small enough to know our clients personally, but big enough to make a real difference in their lives. Whether that’s guiding someone through a claim or helping a business find the right cover, this award is a reflection of the care and commitment the team at Jukes puts in every day. This recognition belongs to all of them.

“Being named Small Broker of the Year, on a national stage in front of more than 1,500 industry peers, feels particularly special and is a reminder that small brokers like us still have a big role to play. A big thank you to every client who has trusted us; this award wouldn’t have been possible without their support.”

Winning this award marks another proud moment in what has been a strong few years for Jukes, following a string of national award nominations and wins, including the Best Broker of the Year award at the CX Insurance Awards in 2024.