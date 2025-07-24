Local insurance broker wins ‘Small Broker of the Year’ title at the British Insurance Awards 2025
James Godsall, Managing Director of Jukes Insurance Brokers, commenting on the award, said: “This is an incredibly proud moment for us. To win Small Broker of the Year is a reminder that, even in a market where price often takes centre stage, being local, independent, and customer-focused still makes a difference.”
“Our size has never held us back because it is our strength. We’re small enough to know our clients personally, but big enough to make a real difference in their lives. Whether that’s guiding someone through a claim or helping a business find the right cover, this award is a reflection of the care and commitment the team at Jukes puts in every day. This recognition belongs to all of them.
“Being named Small Broker of the Year, on a national stage in front of more than 1,500 industry peers, feels particularly special and is a reminder that small brokers like us still have a big role to play. A big thank you to every client who has trusted us; this award wouldn’t have been possible without their support.”
Winning this award marks another proud moment in what has been a strong few years for Jukes, following a string of national award nominations and wins, including the Best Broker of the Year award at the CX Insurance Awards in 2024.