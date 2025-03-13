Local music studio celebrates 20 year anniversary

Local music school The Musical Box is celebrating a major milestone – its 20th anniversary.

As one of the longest-running independent music schools in the country, TMB has taught thousands of adults and children, with a focus on fun, contemporary lessons in singing, guitar, bass, ukulele and drums.

It has two studios, one in Stratford-upon-Avon and the other in Bicester, with teachers also offering lessons in many local primary and secondary schools.

All ages and abilities are taught, from complete beginner to grade 8 and beyond. Students can choose to take grade exams or just to play for fun. The Musical Box also offers lots of opportunities to broaden students’ musical knowledge, including bands, workshops and an annual summer festival.

Staff and students celebrate at The Musical Box

Owners Paula Backwith and Tim Kirkham said: “Celebrating 20 years is a huge milestone for us. We passionately believe in the power of music and we’re so privileged to have been able to teach so many students over the years. Music education is so often squeezed out of overcrowded school timetables and it’s a massive shame, because learning an instrument develops so many other skills too – discipline, resilience, patience, teamwork, memory and confidence. We’re so proud of our brilliant students and teachers and to anyone who wants to find out about the best music lessons locally - either in our studios or your school - please get in touch!”

Find out more at www.themusicalbox.co.uk