Local opticians welcomes new team members

Bayfields Opticians and Audiologists Leamington has expanded its expert team, offering local residents a high-quality vision and hearing care service.

The practice welcomes four new employees to its optical department, including Optometrist Gurpal Sandhu and Dispensing Optician Negin Berenji, Adam Dylag and Daisy Norton-Ashley also join the 16-strong team as Optical Assistants.

The bolstered team will provide advanced optical care, working to detect eye conditions, advise on the correct eyewear and contact lens solutions and offer personalised treatment and care.

Clients will benefit from Bayfields’ 45-minute eye appointments, which are longer than the industry’s standard, allowing for a more thorough examination of eye health and vision. A wide range of eyewear is available to choose from, across leading designer brands including Tom Ford, Prada and Tiffany.

The new optical experts will provide industry-leading lenses and smart lenses to clients, as well as access to advanced OCT scans – eye examinations which use Optical Coherence Tomography to detect and diagnose the early signs of eye problems before symptoms appear.

Bayfields also offers advanced hearing services, which include free hearing tests, ear wax removal and hearing loss solutions using the latest technology from premium brands including Widex and Oticon.

Rebecca McGuigan, Practice Manager at Bayfields Opticians and Audiologists Leamington, comments: “We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome these new staff members. They bring a wealth of experience so we can continue to offer our clients the high standard of optical and audiology services they expect from Bayfields.

“Vision and hearing are arguably your most important senses, so we’d urge anyone experiencing any issues to come along for a consultation. We’re looking forward to welcoming existing and new clients into our practice and taking the time to find the right hearing or eyecare solution to meet their lifestyle.”

For more information or to book an appointment visit: https://www.bayfieldsopticians.com.