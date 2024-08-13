Local optometrist receives £1500 bursary runners-up prize

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An optometrist from a Leamington Spa opticians has been recognised as a runner-up in the Scope Independent Prescriber Bursary Awards.

Sonam Hussain from Specsavers on The Parade received the £1,500 prize to go towards her IP (Independent Prescriber) course fees after submitting and presenting an interesting patient case study.

Sonam’s case study example highlighted a situation where an IP qualification would have meant that she could prescribe the medication required for an elderly woman she’d diagnosed with anterior uveitis (an inflammatory condition). Without it, Sonam had to send the customer to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘I am incredibly honoured to receive this bursary from Scope and grateful for the support I have received from the Specsavers Leamington Spa team,’ says Sonam. ‘As someone who has always been a firm advocate for IP, this bursary will provide me with a solid foundation in undertaking the IP course and using it in future practice, to the benefit of my patients and local community. Integrated healthcare is the future of optometry, and this will allow me to provide optimal patient care and limit unnecessary referrals to an already overburdened healthcare system.’

Sonam Hussain received a runners-up prize at the Scope Independent Prescriber Bursary Awards

Now in its third year, the Scope IP Bursary Awards recognise exceptional talent and dedication in optometry and aim to support aspiring optometrists who wish to progress their careers and qualify as independent prescribers.

Commenting on her achievement, Navin Aggarwal, store director at Specsavers Leamington Spa, says: ‘We are all extremely proud of Sonam for receiving the runners-up award. She has shown exceptional dedication to her work in optometry and we’re all really excited to see her career progress even further.’

To book an appointment with an experienced optometrist, visit the store located at 69 The Parade, Leamington Spa between 8:30 am – 5:00pm Monday to Friday, 9:00am – 5:00pm on Saturday and 10:00am – 4:00pm on Sunday, or call the store directly on 01926 427822.