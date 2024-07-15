Local solicitors firm recognised in the 2024 Private Client Modern Law Awards
The award recognises a firm who demonstrates genuine and outstanding client care and successfully utilises the skills of their team members and who collaborate to achieve outstanding results.
Founded in 1809 as a high street solicitor, Thomas Flavell & Sons have embraced the modern era to become the innovative law firm that they are today, ensuring that their clients receive cutting-edge legal solutions and unwavering support. With a team of experienced solicitors, the firm is dedicated to delivering high-quality legal advice and exceptional client service across various practice areas, including wills and probate which this award recognises, as well as residential and commercial property, family law and litigation.
Director and Head of Private Client, Vijay Singh said,
“I’m super proud of the TFS Private Client Team who have come so far in such a short space of time - this massive achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and excellence that each one of the team brings to the firm every day. Winning this award is not only a moment of pride for the Private Client Team but for the entire firm. It is a reflection of our collective effort and teamwork across all our departments.
