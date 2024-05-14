Local Tailor to host trunk show at The Landmark, London

By Alexandra CooperContributor
Published 14th May 2024, 09:48 BST
Luxury high-end tailor from Southam, Richard George Gunton, got his big break in tailoring by travelling to London on the Megabus and knocking on the doors of Savile Row tailors at the tender age of 17.

Fast-forward 15 years and Richard george Tailoring is the Midland's best kept secret in luxury fashion; a hidden gem of a showroom located at the picturesque Dallas Burston Polo Club, Richard and his team create high-end tailoring for some of the country's most esteemed businesspeople.

Richard has not forgotten where he came from, the firm supports local charities such as the Wigley fund and the Giles Trust by donating generous prizes and even creating and sponsoring a football kit for the polo club's under 10s football team.

Richard and the team will be heading to London for an exclusive one-day trunk show at the world-renowned Landmark Hotel in Marylebone.

Local tailor Richard Gunton of Richard George TailoringLocal tailor Richard Gunton of Richard George Tailoring
Trunk shows are an opportunity for those invested in tailoring to have a 1:1 consultation in a neutral location and to design something highly personalised. Richard prides himself on being able to create feelings and emotion, not just garments. This is exactly what he will be aiming to create for each and every person in attendance at the trunk show on Wednesday May 29th.

