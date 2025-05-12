Local women in business make awards finals

Athena Members and Woman Who Finalists from left to right: Gemma Williams, Emma Mascall, Rachel Turner, Sara Southgate, Holly Nixon, Lyn Lapworth, Louisa Sando-Patel, Helen Chidgey

Warwickshire Woman in Business finalist aims to inspire confidence and connection through networking

Warwickshire-based entrepreneur Holly Nixon, Regional Director of The Athena Network Warwickshire, is celebrating being named a finalist in the prestigious Woman Who Awards 2025.

The awards, held on Thursday, May9 at Coombe Abbey, recognise inspiring women in business across the Midlands and beyond.

Holly, who took ownership of the local Athena Network franchise in January 2024, has achieved extraordinary success in just over a year—more than doubling membership and growing the region from two to five thriving women’s networking groups. Under her leadership, Athena Warwickshire is now the fastest-growing region in the UK, supporting 88 members with a target of reaching 100 by summer 2025.

“I never imagined owning a networking franchise, but now I can’t picture myself doing anything else,” says Holly. “It’s not just about business referrals. It’s about belonging, confidence, and community. I’ve seen women blossom through Athena—myself included.”

Several Warwickshire Athena members have also gone on to become award finalists themselves—something Holly says is no coincidence.

“Athena has transformed my business and my confidence 1000%!” says Jo Burton, a local copywriter and member.

“I joined with serious imposter syndrome—and 18 months later I was delivering a 30-minute talk at the Ideal Home Show,” adds Lyn Lapworth, an eco consultant and fellow finalist. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without the Athena community.”

“Athena helped me find my voice, grow my business, and step into the spotlight,” says sustainability consultant and Athena member Vicky Lofthouse. “It’s more than a network—it’s a circle of cheerleaders.”

The Woman Who Awards celebrate women in business who inspire others through determination, growth and impact. Holly’s story—of buying the Athena Warwickshire franchise against the odds, while also navigating a stressful SEND journey with her daughter—struck a chord with the judges.

“This has been a transformational year for me,” says Holly. “I’ve invested in myself, found my calling, and created something truly special in Warwickshire. This award recognition is not just for me—it’s for every woman who’s ever doubted herself, but taken the leap anyway.”

With almost 100 members across Warwickshire it was no surprise that many of Holly’s members achieved ‘Finalist’ status at the Awards.

To find out more, or visit one of our meetings please email [email protected]

Credit Karen Massey Photography.