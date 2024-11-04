Lodders boosts marketing team with new appointment

Midlands law firm Lodders has appointed a marketing manager to oversee its marketing department and activities.

Molly Davies joins the team with more than six years’ experience in professional services marketing, having previously worked in marketing roles at a Coventry-based law firm, a Birmingham tax specialist, and regional accountancy firm Prime Accountants Group. Prior to joining Lodders, Molly completed a contract with Next as an internal comms and event specialist.

Molly has a degree in Media and Communication from Birmingham City University and a Diploma in Professional Marketing through the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM).

As part of her role, Molly will also be a trustee for the Lodders Charitable Foundation, which supports regional charities that make a real difference to their communities.

(left to right) Lodders’ Hilary Campton, marketing director and Molly Davies, marketing manager.

Commenting on joining Lodders, Molly says: “I am delighted to be applying my skills in professional services marketing to my new role with Lodders. The world of marketing is ever changing and there is always a new development or trend to investigate. Lodders is a very dynamic, forward-thinking firm that likes to stay ahead of the curve and provide the best possible service to clients. To support this, I look forward to working on new campaigns to appeal to clients old and new, as well as organising fresh and exciting fundraising events for the Lodders Charitable Foundation.”

Hilary Campton, marketing director at Lodders, adds: “We are really pleased to welcome Molly to the marketing team. Her well-rounded marketing skillset, positive attitude, and drive make her the ideal fit for this varied position. It is an exciting time of growth and development for Lodders, with several new initiatives in the pipeline for which impactful marketing will play a crucial role. Molly’s creativity and extensive event management experience will be invaluable as we move forward with our plans.”

Lodders is a premier law firm in Stratford upon Avon, Birmingham, Cheltenham, and Henley in Arden. Founded more than 240 years ago, the firm offers expert legal advice across a range of legal services including private client, commercial law, real estate, and family law.