Lodders partners with Coventry Rugby Club as it enters new chapter

One of Warwickshire’s most established law firms is forging a new partnership with Coventry Rugby as it embarks on a new chapter with exciting redevelopment plans on the horizon.

As Coventry Rugby Club’s commercial legal partner, Lodders will be supporting the club both on and off the pitch as the development plans start to take shape.

Its support will extend to the pitch with Lodders sponsoring the 2025-26 players’ kits and offering further sponsorship in the form of advertising hoardings and matchday programme advertisements.

(left to right) Nick Johnston, CEO of Coventry Rugby Club, and Paul Mourton, managing partner at Lodders.

Paul Mourton, managing partner at Lodders – which operates four offices in Stratford, Henley-in-Arden, Birmingham and Cheltenham – said the new season marked the beginning of what promises to be a long and prosperous relationship between the business and the club.

“We’re no strangers to sporting partnerships at Lodders and from our very first meeting with Coventry Rugby Club, a strong and genuine connection was immediately evident.

“The club has a vision and displays drive and ambition. It cares about its community and is a club whose values and principles are really aligned with our own.

“As well as directly supporting Coventry Rugby Club we are looking to be real ambassadors – introducing our clients and opening more doors to people who could be of benefit to the club.

“These are exciting times for Coventry Rugby. It’s a club that is going places and as a growing business ourselves we are excited to be a part of its journey.”

Earlier this year the club announced plans to redevelop the Butts Park Arena, transforming the site into a vibrant multi-purpose destination facility.

With residential and leisure facilities at the heart of the scheme the club aims to ensure the site is centric to Coventry’s cultural scene in the years ahead.

Nick Johnston, CEO of Coventry Rugby Club, said: “This is a pivotal moment for Coventry Rugby, the city, and our supporters. Welcoming Lodders as our commercial legal partner gives us the expertise and backing to push ahead with our new investment opportunities and ambitious development plans.

“This is a partnership of equals. They share our vision for growth - both on and off the pitch - and their support will help us deliver facilities and opportunities that will benefit the club, the community, and the city of Coventry for generations to come.”

The 2025/26 season promises to be an exciting chapter for Coventry Rugby. With the league rebranding to The Champ and the addition of new teams to the competition, the year ahead presents a fresh challenge for the squad.

A blend of change and continuity defines the team, with notable new signings such as Sam Maunder, Morgan Strong, and Mackenzie Graham joining the ranks, alongside a core group that has been developing at Butts Park Arena in recent years.

Key players including Jordon Poole, Toby Trinder, and David Opoku-Fordjour have committed to another season with Coventry, adding to the anticipation surrounding how the club will perform in the league.

Head Coach Alex Rae looked forward to the challenges and opportunities of the new season:

“It has been really refreshing as a group. I don’t hear any moaning – it’s just a group of blokes having a good time, working hard, and hopefully building something. We are looking forward to seeing the new players – if they can gel together, form combinations, and if all the hard work we are doing on the training field can be put into a game scenario.”