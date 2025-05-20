Lois works her way through the ranks to become partner at Leamington solicitors

A solicitor who joined a Warwickshire law firm straight from college has been promoted to a partner in the business.

Lois Harrison started work at Blythe Liggins Solicitors in Leamington Spa at the age of 18, working as an administrative assistant opening files in the conveyancing department

In 2008, she became legal secretary to Claire Kirwan, partner and head of personal injury and medical negligence at the firm, and began to work her way through her legal training in her spare time, alongside her full-time job.

Lois, who lives in Rugby, qualified as a legal executive, but aspired to become a fully-qualified solicitor.

She continued studying for the Graduate Diploma in Law followed by the Legal Practice Course alongside her role at Blythe Liggins, achieving a first-class law degree.

Lois said: “It is a huge honour to become a partner. My route to becoming a qualified solicitor is far from the norm and it shows that you do not have to follow the traditional route to become a partner. It is something which I am very proud of.”

Lois joined the personal injury and medical negligence team at Blythe Liggins very early in her career and said this area of law meant she was able to support people at a low point in their lives.

She said: “In this area of law you are dealing with complex litigation but it is also such a human and emotional field. You are helping people to pick up the pieces and fighting for the justice they deserve. It is incredibly rewarding.”

Lois has experienced difficult times herself – her three-year-old daughter Elsa suffered from a rare genetic mutation which created profound disabilities, and her life ended far too soon, in the summer of 2023. Despite this, Lois managed to continue working and progressing in her career.

Lois is now a Trustee of Zoe’s Place, the hospice in Coventry where Elsa received respite care. She is also the secretary for WPH Charitable Trust, a medical charity which provides grants to people in Coventry and Warwickshire for support such as equipment, home adaptations and wheelchairs.

Claire Kirwan said the partners at Blythe Liggins were delighted to welcome Lois to the partnership. She said: “Lois has been in my team for almost 17 years and she’s a first-class solicitor, with a formidable work ethic and a great business mind.

“She has all the qualities we would look for in a new partner and her promotion is richly deserved.”