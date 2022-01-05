Long Buckby stroke survivor channels creative energies into breath-taking art

She was just 42 when she had a stroke and retired on ill health grounds ten years ago.
But she refused to let her new way of life bring her down.
She said: "Early retirement has given me the luxury of time to develop my art. Like many artists I started working with acrylic paints, because they’re easy to handle and the colours are fabulous. I spent a lot of time painting the beautiful landscape views to be had hereabouts.
"Sky, trees and grass are forgiving subjects. As my skills developed I wanted to render the interesting buildings and urban views in Long Buckby."
The artist said Long Buckby has so many different architectural styles to enjoy.
She is a familiar figure in the village and can often be seen capturing local views and people.
Anna said: "I enjoy working with chalk pastels and felt-tip pen as well. These give different results. Felt-tip pens give a really lively look to your work.
"If you’d like to see more of my work, I have a Facebook page called ‘Anna Lou Art’ and my Instagram page is ‘@anneloulb’."
View Anna's work of Long Buckby and surrounding areas at an exhibition and sale now at Buckby Library & Hub. Email [email protected] or telephone 01327 842591.