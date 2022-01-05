Long Buckby stroke survivor channels creative energies into breath-taking art

She was just 42 when she had a stroke and retired on ill health grounds ten years ago.

But she refused to let her new way of life bring her down.

She said: "Early retirement has given me the luxury of time to develop my art. Like many artists I started working with acrylic paints, because they’re easy to handle and the colours are fabulous. I spent a lot of time painting the beautiful landscape views to be had hereabouts.

"Sky, trees and grass are forgiving subjects. As my skills developed I wanted to render the interesting buildings and urban views in Long Buckby."

The artist said Long Buckby has so many different architectural styles to enjoy.

She is a familiar figure in the village and can often be seen capturing local views and people.

Anna said: "I enjoy working with chalk pastels and felt-tip pen as well. These give different results. Felt-tip pens give a really lively look to your work.

"If you’d like to see more of my work, I have a Facebook page called ‘Anna Lou Art’ and my Instagram page is ‘@anneloulb’."

View Anna's work of Long Buckby and surrounding areas at an exhibition and sale now at Buckby Library & Hub. Email [email protected] or telephone 01327 842591.

1. Anna is a talented artist. Photo Sales

2. Have you ever been to this pub? Photo Sales

3. The artist can often be seen out with her sketch book. Photo Sales

4. Anna has a unique style. Photo Sales