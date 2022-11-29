75 workers set for more than £15,000 each

A picture of the G.E sign in Wood Street.

More than 75 workers at a Rugby firm will get more than £15,000 each after a long-running dispute over pay.

The deal was secured for employees at Rugby GE Steam by Unite.

Advertisement

Workers had been taking intermittent strike action since April this year over flexible working payments and other financial issues.

The dispute was settled after the company agreed to provide a number of one-off payments to the workers that comes to a total of £15,600 for each worker.

Advertisement

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members at GE Steam stood on the picket line for months and their determination and solidarity paid off with this significant pay deal.

“This great result is yet another reminder that Unite’s absolute focus on improving jobs, pay and conditions is winning for our members.”

Advertisement