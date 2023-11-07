Long service awards for dedicated Rugby team who have clocked up 237 years of fundraising for RNLI

"We do what we do because we want to help and do not seek recognition, but the RNLI is keen to make the awards to show the dedication of its supporters and wants to tell the world how many of us there are out there, doing our bit to raise money for a cause we all hold dear”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Long service awards have been presented to a dedicated team of Rugby fundraisers who help the RNLI.

Rugby Mayor Maggie O’Rourke presented the medals to members at Rugby Town Hall on Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fundraisers have clocked up 237 years of fundraising for the life-saving charity.

Rugby Mayor Maggie O'Rourke presents the awards.

Since 2020 the RNLI has recognised long service in milestones with ten-year increments, starting at 20 years.

Volunteers nominated by their branch can receive either a badge or a medal.

Graham Warren, Chair of the Rugby Branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), said: “Rugby’s fundraising branch was formed about 60 years ago and currently has nine members.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We do what we do because we want to help and do not seek recognition, but the RNLI is keen to make the awards to show the dedication of its supporters and wants to tell the world how many of us there are out there, doing our bit to raise money for a cause we all hold dear.”

Volunteers with Rugby Mayor Maggie O'Rourke.

Medals were given to Dorothy Galliford; Peter Warrilow; Graham Warren; Sue Haddon; Kate Harvey (badge); Suzanne Downham and Robin Warwood.

Other committee members are Neil Torrance, Fern Hodges and Marilyn Hobday. Supporting them are Margaret Warren, Bernard Haddon, Leonard Harvey, Margaret Warwood and John Robson.