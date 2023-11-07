Long service awards for dedicated Rugby team who have clocked up 237 years of fundraising for RNLI
Rugby Mayor Maggie O’Rourke presented the medals to members at Rugby Town Hall on Thursday.
The fundraisers have clocked up 237 years of fundraising for the life-saving charity.
Since 2020 the RNLI has recognised long service in milestones with ten-year increments, starting at 20 years.
Volunteers nominated by their branch can receive either a badge or a medal.
Graham Warren, Chair of the Rugby Branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), said: “Rugby’s fundraising branch was formed about 60 years ago and currently has nine members.
"We do what we do because we want to help and do not seek recognition, but the RNLI is keen to make the awards to show the dedication of its supporters and wants to tell the world how many of us there are out there, doing our bit to raise money for a cause we all hold dear.”
Medals were given to Dorothy Galliford; Peter Warrilow; Graham Warren; Sue Haddon; Kate Harvey (badge); Suzanne Downham and Robin Warwood.
Other committee members are Neil Torrance, Fern Hodges and Marilyn Hobday. Supporting them are Margaret Warren, Bernard Haddon, Leonard Harvey, Margaret Warwood and John Robson.
If you would like to be a volunteer or find out more, email [email protected] or telephone 07909 644348.