Three long-serving Brownsover Brownie leaders have said an emotional goodbye to the unit after more than four decades.

Liz Dunlop, Debbie Thirsfield and Amy Smith have retired from 1st Brownsover Brownies.

They have voluntary worked with generations of children in the Brownsover area, spending every Monday night and many weekends planning adventures and activities for the Brownies.

They are proud to have established a thriving pack.

The leaders say goodbye to the unit after serving for more than four decades.

Liz served the group for for 44 years; Debbie for 42 years and Amy for 20 years.

Amy took over the role of unit leader for the last 15 years.

With a young family Amy decided to step back from the role of unit leader and Liz, who is now in her 70s, plans to spend more time with her family.