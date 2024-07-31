Long-serving Brownsover Brownie leaders hand over batons after serving community for more than four decades
Liz Dunlop, Debbie Thirsfield and Amy Smith have retired from 1st Brownsover Brownies.
They have voluntary worked with generations of children in the Brownsover area, spending every Monday night and many weekends planning adventures and activities for the Brownies.
They are proud to have established a thriving pack.
Liz served the group for for 44 years; Debbie for 42 years and Amy for 20 years.
Amy took over the role of unit leader for the last 15 years.
With a young family Amy decided to step back from the role of unit leader and Liz, who is now in her 70s, plans to spend more time with her family.
Their final meeting took place at Brownsover Church Hall. They took part in their annual summer walk along the Great Central Walk to Newton and celebrated awards achieved by the Brownies.
