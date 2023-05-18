Register
Long-serving councillor elected Leader of Rugby Borough Council

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 18th May 2023, 13:07 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 14:32 BST
Long-serving borough councillor Derek Poole has been elected Leader of Rugby Borough Council (today).

The Leader of the Conservative Group was elected at the Annual Council meeting.

He has appointed Cllr Ian Picker to the role of Deputy Leader. Cllr Picker will also be Portfolio Holder for Growth and Investment.

Cllr Carolyn Robbins retains her role as Portfolio Holder for Finance, Performance, Legal and Governance.

Cllr Adam Daly has been appointed Portfolio Holder for Leisure and Wellbeing, Cllr Tim Willis becomes Portfolio Holder for Communities, Homes, Digital and Communications, and Cllr Carolyn Watson-Merret has been appointed Portfolio Holder for Operations and Traded Services.

Cllr Poole retains his previous role as Portfolio Holder for Regulation and Safety, while also taking on the Change and Transformation portfolio.

The following committees met and elected their Chairs.

Cllr Mistry, Chair of Scrutiny CommitteeCllr Mrs A'Barrow, Chair of Licensing CommitteeCllr Gillias, Chair of Planning Committee