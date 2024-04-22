Loren and Sophie make strides at Blythe Liggins in Leamington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Loren Coles has progressed to trainee solicitor, while Sophie Jackson has qualified as an associate solicitor specialising in family law, at Blythe Liggins Solicitors.

Loren, who has previously worked as a paralegal and legal assistant, as well as volunteering in a local county court as a litigant in person, will now undergo a period of recognised training at Blythe Liggins so she can qualify as a solicitor.

Loren said: “I’m looking forward to gaining practical experience in different departments, providing me with ample opportunities to enhance my legal skills and find my area of interest.

“I’m also privileged to be working so closely with experienced professionals within the firm, who I can learn from and gain valuable insight into their expertise.”

Among Loren’s ambitions are developing her legal research while building relationships with clients. She also hopes to have a bigger role in Blythe Liggins’ charitable work to help benefit the local community.

Sophie started her career as a commercial litigation paralegal and joined Blythe Liggins in 2022, where she started her training in wills and probate, but then moved to the family law team where she has gained most of her experience.

Sophie said: “As the first person in my family to attend university, it has shown me that anything is possible when you put your mind to it.

“At Blythe Liggins, I enjoy being the point of call for my clients and being the person who they can turn to and rely upon.

“I will continue to ensure I achieve the best possible outcome for all of my clients.”

Outside of work, Loren enjoys paddleboarding, spending time outdoors and going on hikes, while Sophie also loves the outdoors, including exploring and identifying nature’s wonders.